Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the situation with sharp fluctuations in prices for socially important products is exacerbating against the background of an unstable global environment. The Russian leader pointed this out on Friday, May 21, at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC), which is being held in the format of a video conference.

The head of state thanked the partners for supporting Russia’s initiative to normalize the situation in this area.

“We have concrete decisions on this issue. In particular, not so long ago, the Eurasian [экономическая] the commission made specific decisions aimed at consolidating the pricing policy of the EAEU states on the sugar market, ”the Russian leader recalled.

Putin noted that, if necessary, it is also worth accepting promptly for other types of products.

Late last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the government over rising food prices. According to the Russian leader, the growth is driven by economic reasons, but has nothing to do with the coronavirus pandemic and production levels.

In the same month, the Russian government introduced a mechanism to contain prices for basic foodstuffs, including sugar, bread and sunflower oil. During the announcement of his message to the Federal Assembly on April 21, Putin pointed out the inadequacy of targeted measures in the fight against rising prices.

On May 12, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced the responsibility of manufacturers and retail chains for the rise in food prices. According to him, one of the reasons for the rise in prices was “the greed of individual manufacturers and retail chains.” The head of government called on Russian producers to earn money through exports, but not to the detriment of the interests of their buyers in Russia. The Kremlin, commenting on the words of Mishustin, said that the measures taken to adjust prices should be of a market nature.

On May 18, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Andrei Belousov instructed the Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Industry and Trade to present assessments of the risks of rising prices for the population. He also instructed to submit to the government “a description of the forecast assessment of the risks of rising prices for the population, graphical forms of presentation of these data.”

In addition, the responsible departments should send to the Cabinet of Ministers a forecast for eight weeks to assess the impact of the situation with prices in the world market on changes in prices for socially significant goods in Russia.