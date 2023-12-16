On December 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent greetings to the participants and guests of the VIII International Charity Cadet Ball (ICCB), noting that the event had become a significant event for the entire country.

“I greet you on the occasion of the opening of the VIII International Charity Cadet Ball. Your solemn New Year’s meetings have become a significant event in the public life of our capital and the whole country,” stated in the welcoming telegram published on website Kremlin.

The head of state noted that Moscow cordially welcomes students of cadet corps and schools, cadets of military universities, members of youth volunteer and patriotic organizations, as well as foreign students studying in Russia.

The President expressed confidence that a festive atmosphere would reign at the ball, and that the event itself would serve to preserve the traditions of the cadet fraternity and strengthen the connection between generations.

“I wish you a good mood and bright, unforgettable impressions. I take this opportunity to congratulate you on the upcoming New Year,” Putin concluded.

As the MBKB press service indicated, the benefits of holding cadet balls were also emphasized by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergei Lavrov.

“The participation of representatives of educational institutions of foreign countries in them helps to maintain an atmosphere of trust and mutual understanding between peoples,” the press service quotes the words of the head of the diplomatic department.

Young people from Zambia, the Kyrgyz Republic, Bolivia, the Syrian Arab Republic, the Republic of Uzbekistan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and many other countries will perform at the ball. The honorary guests of the ball are members of the Northern Military District, Heroes of Russia and the Soviet Union, as well as ambassadors of foreign friendly states.

Project manager Yulia Kirpichnikova reported that 854 applications-video presentations were sent to the MBKB jury to participate in the “Prince and Princess MBKB” competition. The names of the winners will be announced at the celebration itself.

The patriotic project “International Kremlin Charity Cadet Ball” has been held annually in Moscow since 2016 with the participation of the Russian Presidential Administration, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other departments.