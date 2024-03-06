Putin said that the situation in the world is difficult, there are many hot spots

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the current situation in the world is difficult, there are many hot spots. When people fight, it is always a tragedy, but the same thing has happened in the world throughout history, the head of the Russian Federation said during a meeting with participants of the World Youth Festival, writes RIA News.

“Yes, indeed, the situation is difficult, there are a lot of problems, a lot of hot spots. Well, why go far? We have a conflict nearby, with our neighbors, and fighting is going on,” Putin explained.

This is how the Russian President answered a question from a journalist from China about how young people should look at the world when major conflicts are occurring in the world.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov named Russia as the country with the best, in his opinion, democracy. He also emphasized that Russia will remain open to countries that are ready for equal, humane and mutually beneficial relations.

Earlier, Putin said that the main injustice of the current world order is the lack of equal conditions for all people.