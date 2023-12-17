Putin told senior officials in the United Russia party who held a conference in support of his candidacy: “Either Russia will be a sovereign, self-sufficient power, or it will not exist at all.”

He added: “Russia cannot, like some countries, give up its sovereignty in exchange for some sausages and become affiliated with a party,” in a clear reference to Ukraine.

He accused the West of seeking “the collapse of the Russian economy and social sphere,” calling on the country's “national forces” to unite their efforts in the face of the “historic tasks” awaiting Moscow.

Putin continued: “Let us defend, together with all the Russian people, Russia’s sovereignty, freedom, security and everything that is dear to us: our history, our culture, our values ​​and our traditions.”

“We will only make our decisions on our own, without foreign advice from abroad,” he told the members of United Russia, to their applause.

Last week, the Russian President announced his intention to run in the presidential elections scheduled for March 2024 for a fifth term.

His re-election seems a foregone conclusion, as any real opposition in Russia has been eliminated in recent years.

For his part, the head of the United Russia Party, former President Dmitry Medvedev, confirmed on Sunday that his party “will do everything in its power” to support Vladimir Putin's candidacy.

He praised Russia's ability to “resist enormous pressure” from the West, adding, “The response to the actions of our opponents was the steadfastness and unity of Russian society.”

The former Russian president considered that Vladimir Putin's victory in March 2024 would allow him to “finally overcome the forces that threaten the security and sovereignty” of the country.