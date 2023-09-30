Berlin (agencies)

On the first anniversary of Russia’s annexation of Kherson, Zaporizhya, Donetsk, and Luhansk, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to rebuild the areas destroyed by the battles.

“Schools, hospitals, residential buildings, roads, museums and monuments will be rebuilt and restored,” Putin said in a video message, issued by the Kremlin yesterday, adding that all Russian regions are offering their “fraternal assistance” in reconstruction efforts.

Yesterday, a group of Russians commemorated the first anniversary of the Kremlin’s announcement of the annexation of four regions to Russian territory, waving their country’s flag during a concert held in Red Square in Moscow. Putin added that residents of the four regions expressed their desire to be part of Russia in the local elections held recently, reaffirming the referendums held last year.

Since the start of the Ukrainian crisis in February 2022, the Russian authorities have periodically held concerts and events to rally support for the attack, which President Vladimir Putin called a “special military operation.”

Yesterday, the Russian President issued a decree that September 30 would be an official holiday, on the occasion of “Unity Day,” which is when he signed the annexation decrees a year ago.

In a related development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday that he wants to transform the defense sector into a “major military center” by partnering with Western arms manufacturers to increase the supply of weapons required to support the counterattack launched by Kiev against Russia.