Pointing out that defense industry enterprises are now busy and working in three shifts, Putin said defense industry workers are not subject to partial mobilization.

Putin’s talk about conscription comes while Western countries believe that Russia’s resort to partial mobilization resulted from significant human losses on the ground, in the midst of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

On the twenty-fourth of next February, Russia’s military operations will have completed a year, while Moscow says it has achieved “many things”, amid Western skepticism.

Last summer, Russia announced a partial military mobilization in order to call up about 300,000 people to participate in the Ukraine operations.

And last December, the Russian president said that he did not see the need for a second recall process, while the war continues in Ukraine, where Russia has lost important lands that it had controlled.

Russia says that half of those who were called up earlier have already deployed in Ukraine, while the others are conducting training to join them.

However, Ukrainian intelligence officials have recently suggested that Russia is planning to launch a second mobilization process, in order to increase the number of army personnel.

And last December, the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, did not hide that his country aspires to increase the number of army personnel to 1.5 million by 2026, while the number is one million at the present time.