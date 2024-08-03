Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his condolences to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un following the catastrophic floods that have hit the country, causing huge human and material losses, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

North Korea said this week it had experienced record-breaking torrential rains on July 27, killing an unspecified number of people and flooding vast areas of farmland and homes in the north near China.

“I ask you to convey words of sympathy and support to all those who lost their loved ones as a result of the storm,” Putin said in a telegram to Kim.

“You can always count on our help and support,” he added.

South Korean media estimated the number of dead and missing at about 1,500 people.

Seoul has offered its northern neighbor aid after the devastating floods, but has not received a response from Pyongyang.