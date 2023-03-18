Home page politics

From: Tobias Utz

Russia’s losses are apparently forcing Putin to expand conscription. Young men prefer to study.

Moscow – Vladimir Putin apparently plans to expand conscription in Russia. That is the forecast of the British secret service in London. The aim is to be able to provide more troops for the Ukraine war.

According to this, a draft law was introduced in the Russian lower house on Monday (March 13). According to the draft, men between the ages of 21 and 30 should be drafted into the army in the future. Previously, the age range was 18 to 27 years. “The law is expected to be passed and would then come into force in January 2024,” estimates the British secret service in one report.

“Quantity instead of quality”: Russia needs new soldiers for the Ukraine war

Unlike at the beginning of the invasion of neighboring Ukraine, the Kremlin no longer denies using conscripts. After it was initially circulated that this had not been approved by the military leadership, it is no longer disputed today.

Numerous reservists are now fighting in the Ukraine war. Putin has already ordered two partial mobilizations. The borders were closed for this. According to Anton Gerashenko, advisor to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia is focusing on “quantity instead of quality”. As an example, he mentioned at the time that men without any training also had to go to the front.

Numerous young men are probably already reacting to the planned law in Russia, according to which conscription is to be extended. According to the British secret service, a relatively large number of 18- to 21-year-olds are currently applying for exemption from military service. They often point out that they are studying and enjoying a university education.

The Kremlin has not yet responded to the report from London. There are meanwhile consultations, whether the heavy losses of the army in Bakhmut – and the international arrest warrant against President Vladimir Putin. (tu/dpa)