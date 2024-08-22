Home policy

Ukrainian soldiers advance on district town of Kursk – local elections postponed in some communities in the Russian region.

Kursk/Munich – Ukraine is conquering more areas in the Russian region of Kursk. The US Institute for War Studies (ISW) cited photos from the region as evidence that the Ukrainians are fighting their way closer to the district town of Korenjewo. The advance to the east is continuing from the town of Sudzha, which fell into Ukrainian hands right at the start of the offensive.

The Russian army, in turn, claims to have captured another village in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. The village of Schelanne has been “liberated,” the Defense Ministry in Moscow announced in its daily report. Around 20 kilometers away from Schelanne is the city of Prokovsk, which is considered an important logistical hub.

The Ukrainian advance in Kursk © dpa

Yesterday, Ukraine launched the largest drone attack on Moscow in months. Russian air defense announced that it had shot down eleven drones over the Russian capital and the surrounding region. “This is one of the largest attempts to attack Moscow with drones to date,” said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Drone attacks on Moscow are rare. In May, Russia announced that it had shot down a drone outside the capital. This also led to brief restrictions at Moscow’s two airports.

Putin plans retaliation for drone attack on Moscow in Ukraine war

Vladimir Putin, who has come under massive pressure, is apparently planning brutal retaliation. Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Gavrilyuk said that Russia wants to further expand its armed forces in Ukraine. According to him, the Russian army is to double its troop strength – from 400,000 at the beginning of the year to 600,000 currently to 800,000 at the end of the year.

However, the Kremlin still wants to avoid an unpopular general mobilization. Instead, Putin is luring young men with money: Russia’s Defense Ministry pays 1,800 euros a month in salary if you commit to voluntary military service in Ukraine. More than double the average Russian wage, which is only 750 euros a month.

Putin and Chechnya’s ruler Ramzan Kadyrov inspect captured NATO weapons (20 August). © Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

During a visit to the Caucasus, Putin compared the situation with the Islamist terror in Beslan 20 years ago, when Chechen separatists attacked a school and took more than 1,100 people hostage. Back then, too, foreign countries supported these “enemies of Russia,” Putin claimed without any evidence. Now they are committing crimes in the Kursk region and in Donbass. But just as it did against the terrorists back then, Russia will also win against the “neo-Nazis” today, said the 71-year-old.

Russia postpones elections in municipalities in the Kursk region during the Ukraine war

In view of the Ukrainian offensive, Russia has postponed the upcoming local elections in seven municipalities in the Kursk region. “The Central Election Commission supports the proposal of the Kursk Region Election Commission to postpone the elections in seven municipalities,” the body said.

The commission said the elections would take place as soon as a “full guarantee of voter safety” could be provided. In the rest of the Kursk region, however, citizens will elect the governor as planned between August 28 and September 8. Commission chairwoman Tatyana Malakhova announced that election workers would be provided with protective vests and helmets. In addition, additional polling stations would be set up in other parts of the country where people had fled. (Klaus Rimpel)