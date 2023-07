How did you feel about the content of this article?

Russian President Vladimir Putin | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER KOZAKOV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning another trip to China in October. This information was confirmed this Tuesday (25) by the adviser to the presidency in charge of international affairs, Yuri Ushakov, in a conversation with the Russian news agency Tass.

“We received an invitation and we have plans to go to China,” said Ushakov.

During the visit, Putin is expected to participate in the One Belt One Road Forum, which debates the advancement of the Chinese initiative that aims to increase its influence in Asian and world trade known as the New Silk Road.

According to the EFE agency, Ushakov also did not rule out a visit by Putin to the G20 summit, which is scheduled to take place between the 9th and 10th of September in the Indian capital, New Delhi.

According to Tass, the press secretary of the Russian presidency, Dmitry Peskov, said that one of the subjects on the agenda for the visit to China would be bilateral trade and economic cooperation. In addition, Moscow and Beijing will exchange views on the current international situation.

The confirmation of Putin’s intention to visit China comes after Russia confirmed that the president will not attend the BRICS summit in South Africa in August due to the international arrest warrant against him. However, Putin plans to participate in the event via videoconference.

In February 2022, shortly before the start of Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, Putin and Xi proclaimed in Beijing the “boundless friendship” between their nations.

In March of this year, during Xi’s visit to Russia, the Chinese leader tried to convince Putin of his 12-point peace initiative and, according to the Financial Times newspaper, warned the Russian president against the use of nuclear weapons.