Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in connection with the sharply aggravated situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. This is reported on website The Kremlin.

The conversation took place at the initiative of the French side. During the conversation, the Russian and French leaders thoroughly discussed the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and expressed serious concern about the ongoing large-scale hostilities.

Putin and Macron called on the warring parties for an early and complete ceasefire, de-escalation of tensions and the exercise of maximum restraint. They stressed the need to resolve the conflict by political and diplomatic methods, in particular in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Earlier, the French leader said that the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh cannot be resolved without Russia. He said that he plans to talk with colleagues from Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Macron also recalled that France, the United States and Russia are co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on settlement in the region.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) escalated sharply on September 27. Azerbaijan reported that Armenian forces fired at its positions and settlements on the contact line, and announced a counteroffensive. Armenia, in turn, blamed the Azerbaijani military for the attack on Artsakh.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, the majority of whose population were Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol. However, hostilities periodically resume.