Stephanie Munk, Fabian Mueller

Russia is probably daring a new offensive in Bakhmut. Ukraine reported previously recaptured areas. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Update from May 18, 9:05 a.m.: Russia has again targeted Ukraine with missile strikes. One person was killed and two others wounded in Odessa, a port city in the south of the country. “Most of the enemy’s missiles were shot down over the sea by our air defense forces,” said Sergei Brachuk, spokesman for the local military administration, according to British broadcaster Sky News. “Unfortunately, an industrial object was hit, one person was killed, two were wounded,” the spokesman said.

Update from May 18, 6:40 a.m.: According to the military administration, there were several explosions in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev and other regions of the country on Thursday morning. The population was asked to stay in shelters. There is falling debris in the Darnytskyi district of Kiev, and information about victims and damage is being checked, said Serhiy Popko, head of Kiev’s civil and military administration, on the Telegram messenger service. The air defense “works”, he added.

According to Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko, falling debris caught fire at a company in Darnytskyi district. An explosion was heard in the Desnjansky district. “The attack on the capital continues. Do not leave the shelters during the air alert,” he urged on Telegram.

According to the army, there were also attacks with “cruise missiles” in the Vinnytsia region inland. Local media reported explosions in Khmelnytskyi about a hundred kilometers to the west. According to the army, there was an air alert nationwide.

Ukraine war: Putin’s parliament passes new laws

Update from May 17, 10:55 p.m.: The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, passed several laws on Wednesday reforming electoral law in the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson. This is reported by the Russian state news agency mug.

Accordingly, it should be possible in the future to vote in elections or referendums in polling stations outside the four oblasts, i.e. in polling stations on Russian territory. In addition, if the Central Election Commission of Russia has the impression that holding an election or a referendum on the territory of one of the four regions would pose a threat to the well-being of citizens, the vote can be postponed. In addition, citizens violating martial law in the four oblasts can now be imprisoned for 30 days.

Update from May 17, 9:42 p.m.: According to the news agency, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Reuters proposed to increase the fund for financing Ukrainian military spending, the so-called European Peace Facility, by 3.5 billion euros. So far, around 4.6 billion euros have flowed from the fund to Ukraine for military aid.

Is Putin tightening the noose? Belarus announces innovation at the borders

Update from May 17, 8:05 p.m.: Belarus, one of Russia’s closest allies, has partially restored controls at its borders with the neighboring country. This was announced by the Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik. The aim of the measure is to prevent third-country nationals from entering Belarus, Aleinik told journalists in Moscow.

Aleinik continues: “It’s not really about control, it’s more about monitoring the situation at the border.” However, human rights activists assume that the border controls are aimed at Russian men who want to avoid conscription by the Russian army.

Ukraine News: Orban blocks EU military aid to Ukraine

Update from May 17, 6:05 p.m.: Hungary blocks further EU military aid to Ukraine worth 500 million euros. The government will only approve the new tranche if Ukraine removes the largest Hungarian bank OTP from a blacklist of companies operating in Russia, Viktor Orbán’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijarto said. The ammunition deliveries to Kiev promised by the EU are not progressing either.

The 500 million euros are to flow from the so-called European Peace Facility (EPF). EU countries can use the pot to be reimbursed for the costs of weapons and ammunition that they pass on to Ukraine. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the EU countries have provided 5.6 billion euros through the fund.

Of all the EU countries, Hungary has the closest ties to Russia and is the only country to have expanded its gas contracts with Moscow. Budapest had previously justified its opposition to the new military aid by saying that it must also benefit other crisis regions and not just Ukraine.

Ukraine-News: Russian region targeted by Kyiv’s armed forces

Update from May 17, 5:15 p.m.: Ukrainian troops have apparently advanced about 500 meters in the embattled town of Bakhmut. The portal reports Ukrainska Pravda citing the Ukrainian news agency Interfax Ukraine. Serhii Cherevatyi, a spokesman for the Ukrainian military, said according to the portal: The Russian military recognizes “that we are gradually taking the initiative.”

Update from May 17, 4:25 p.m.: Drones, explosions, crashes: the Russian region of Bryansk is repeatedly the target of suspected drone attacks and sabotage. The armaments industry is located here right on the border with Ukraine. And not only that.

Update from May 17, 4:10 p.m.: Russia and Ukraine have agreed to extend the grain deal. It will apply for another two months, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. Erdogan is currently facing a runoff in Turkey’s elections.

Ukraine War: Debate on F-16 for Ukraine continues

Update from May 17, 3:45 p.m.: Germany and Great Britain see the decision on the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to the USA. “It’s up to the White House to decide whether to release this technology,” said British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace during a visit to Berlin. Britain has “no F-16s”. Therefore, his country’s role could be “only limited” and related to training, coordination and logistics.

Germany cannot play “an active role” in a fighter jet alliance, stressed Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at a joint press conference with Wallace. Because it has “neither the training capacity (…) nor the aircraft”. He also said: “In the end, as far as I know, it depends on the White House anyway.” This would have to decide whether F-16 fighter jets would be delivered to Ukraine.

In any case, German Tornados or Eurofighters are not suitable for use in the Ukraine, Pistorius confirmed. Germany has other core competencies when it comes to supporting Ukraine: “We are the experts for tanks and air defense,” said the minister. “We are leaders in supporting Ukraine in these areas. And it will stay like that.”

Ukraine war: Putin’s army does not want to give up Bakhmut

First report from May 17th: Bakhmut – Russia is apparently losing ground in the battle for Bakhmut – but apparently does not want to give up the city that has been under siege for months and is even moving more of its troops there. This is the assessment of the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in a recent analysis. The Russian military leadership has decided to withdraw soldiers from other areas of Ukraine and station them in Bakhmut instead.

Denis Puschilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, announced on Tuesday (May 16) that the Russian army had strengthened its forces in the Bakhmut region, according to the ISW report. These are intended to stabilize the situation there for Russia, Puschilin said.

In addition, a well-known Russian military blogger wrote on his Telegram channel that Russia had moved four battalions to the flanks of the city. According to him, a large-scale attack on the Ukrainian defenders is not planned: “Your task is to survive and prevent further breakthroughs,” writes the blogger.

Russian soldiers launch attacks on Ukraine at Bakhmut. The picture is from May 1, 2023. © Russian Defense Ministry/Imago

Ukraine war: Putin is apparently stationing more air forces near Bakhmut

It is fitting that Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar stated on Telegram on Monday (May 15) that Putin’s army had stationed additional air forces near Bakhmut. These were probably withdrawn from other front sections in the Ukraine war.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has not yet made any statements about a new tactical offensive in Bakhmut. Instead, Tuesday (May 16) said the focus in the embattled city would be on repelling Ukrainian counterattacks. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Malyar said the Ukrainian army had liberated 20 square kilometers in the past few days.

Ukraine-News: Kiev is apparently pursuing an “active defense” strategy at Bakhmut

The commander of Ukraine’s Eastern Forces Group, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said the “active defense” strategy was being pursued to launch counterattacks in unspecified areas near Bakhmut. According to the ISW, however, the Russian army has made little progress in Bakhmut in the past few days.

On Tuesday (May 16) there were reports that Bakhmut was now becoming a death zone for the Russian soldiers: the Russians were sitting in a “mousetrap” there, Colonel-General Syrskyj had declared. Previously, units of the Ukrainian army north-west and south-west of Bakhmut had pushed back the Russian troops, some of them several kilometers. (smu)