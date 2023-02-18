Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Split

Green MP Jamila Schäfer wants to reach out to Russia’s partner South Africa. © Montage: Xinhua/Jens Schicke/Imago/fn

South Africa is one of Russia’s partners. But according to the Green Jamila Schäfer, the conviction among diplomats is low. She demands German steps.

Munich – At the Munich Security Conference (Siko), the West wants to pledge to have more open ears for the concerns of the “Global South”. This seems sorely needed to experts – the traditional “security report” spoke of a new “competition between systems”. Allies are wanted. The example of South Africa could show how much still needs to be done.

The country belongs together with Russia to the “BRICS” states. Most recently, it even led a joint naval maneuver with Russian participation. The Munich Greens Bundestag foreign politician Jamila Schäfer FR.de gave an insight on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in the mood of the country – she called for far-reaching steps to improve the connection to South Africa. She definitely sees opportunities for this.

Russia’s partner South Africa: Greens reports on talks – “Doesn’t seem like conviction”

Discussions about South Africa’s role in the BRICS alliance Russia were already running, explained Schäfer – those for those greensGroup in the Foreign Affairs Committee is the rapporteur for southern Africa – on Friday (February 17). “The South African diplomats are trying very hard to classify this for us and to emphasize how important cooperation with the EU and Germany is to them, including with the Americans,” she reported. However, the country is under pressure. This was shown, for example, by the maneuvers with Russia.

“It doesn’t seem to me as if this would happen out of complete conviction, but rather out of a fulfillment of duty,” emphasized Schäfer to FR.de. For Germany and Europe it must now be a matter of starting “joint initiatives”. However, on a fair basis. And historical processing is also necessary, explained the Greens MP.

South Africa: Europe instead of Russia as a partner? Need for “processing” before cooperation

On an economic level, energy cooperation is a possible way. “You just have to do it in such a way that the local population in particular gets something out of investments in renewable energies,” said Schäfer. It shouldn’t even be about a simple export from Africa to Europe – projects are needed from which young people in particular benefit locally. “Africa is the continent with the most young people, but at the same time there is high youth unemployment. That’s why it’s so important that sustainable jobs are created, also in cooperation with companies from Europe,” explained the Green Party. The traffic light government is working on this.

However, Germany and Europe must also do more in coming to terms with colonial history in order to become more attractive partners. On the spot in Africa one hears “a great deal about the colonial crimes, simply because that still has a strong influence on the power structure of society, for example in Namibia or South Africa”.

“We still have homework to do there,” said Schäfer: “It’s about seeing the suffering of the people who lost their property through colonial crimes and whose descendants are therefore still living in poverty today.” There is “a great need that this is seen before this cooperation can take place honestly and sincerely, as we would like it to happen”.

War in Ukraine: Trittin warns – “Almost half of the world’s population” did not condemn Russia’s attack

At a joint meeting in the Bavarian state parliament on the start of the security conference, Green Party colleague Jürgen Trittin also called for great efforts to win the sympathy of the “global South”. In the future there will be “players that are at least as important as Europe,” he warned. It is all the more important to ensure the “rule of law” at the international level.

But you are further away from that. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was able to convince an unexpectedly large number of states at the UN to condemn Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. However, a closer look shows that “almost half of the world’s population” does not live in countries that are scourging the war. (fn)