Russian state television said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the virtual summit of leaders of the G20 countries scheduled for next Wednesday.

“Vladimir Putin will participate in the virtual G20 summit,” the Vesti TV program confirmed in a post on social media, citing the Russian President’s schedule.

Putin did not attend the last two G20 meetings, hosted by India in September and Indonesia last year, and sent Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in his place.

Yesterday, Saturday, India announced that its Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will chair a virtual summit, on Wednesday, “to move forward with identifying the results/action points since the New Delhi summit.”

The G20 includes 19 of the world’s largest economies, in addition to the European Union and the African Union.

The “Vesti” program did not provide details about the nature of Putin’s participation in the summit.