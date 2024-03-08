Russian President Putin signed a decree pardoning 52 women in honor of March 8

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree pardoning 52 women in honor of International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8. The corresponding document was published on the Kremlin website.

“First of all, women with minor children, pregnant women, as well as women whose relatives are participating in a special military operation are pardoned,” the decree states.

The statement emphasizes that the Russian leader was guided by the principle of humanity when making his decision.

The HRC proposed pardoning women to increase the birth rate in the country

In December 2023, during a meeting with the President of Russia, member of the Human Rights Council (HRC) Eva Merkacheva asked Putin to pardon women who committed non-violent crimes, who have minor children, as well as women who committed such crimes for the first time, in whose cases there are no victims or they are not against their release. She emphasized that such a decision would help reunite families.

According to Merkacheva, approximately 45 thousand women have now been sentenced to imprisonment. In her opinion, the amnesty could affect approximately 25 thousand prisoners.

She noted that more than half of the female prisoners are of childbearing age. Merkacheva also spoke about a case where one of the prisoners gave birth and after two hours she was separated from the child and sent back to the pre-trial detention center, and also about the fact that some mothers serving sentences in colonies with small children cannot be with them in hospital in case of hospitalization, since there is no escort for this. In her opinion, situations where women with children are behind bars are “nonsense.”

The State Duma explained how pardon differs from amnesty

The head of the State Duma Legislation Committee, Pavel Krasheninnikov, clarified the legal terms relating to the release of certain categories of women.

As usual, they confuse amnesty with pardon. And amnesty is an act of the State Duma, pardon is an act of the president. Amnesty is a general act and does not apply to specific individuals. Therefore, there will be no specific names here. Pavel Krasheninnikov Head of the State Duma Legislation Committee

The total number of prisoners in Russian prisons as of January 1 last year was 433 thousand people, about this reported FSIN. However, statistics on the gender of the convicted were not provided. Women are kept in general regime correctional colonies, which operate 13 children's homes.

By data from 2021, there were 42 thousand women in prison in Russia, at that time – 8 percent of the total number of prisoners (according to a report by the Swiss University of Lausanne).