Russian army launched ballistic missiles in the east of the country and in the Arctic; Kremlin said these are routine tests

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (Oct 26, 2022) supervised military exercises carried out by the country’s strategic nuclear forces.

Russian forces launched ballistic and cruise missiles at the Kamchatka Peninsula in the east of the country and into the Barents Sea in the Arctic.

According to the Kremlin, the activities are about routine tests. “The tasks foreseen during the training of the strategic deterrent forces were fully completed, all the missiles hit their targets”, the Russian government said in a statement. Here’s the intact (32 KB, in English).

The launches were carried out against a background of increased tension between Russia and the West. That’s because countries like the US worry that Russia will use nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine.

On Sunday (Oct 23), Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke with French Minister Sebastian Lecornu about the escalation of the conflict.

At the time, Shoigu said he was worried about the possibility of the Ukrainian side using a “dirty bomb”. The weaponry is a conventional dynamite explosive with radioactive material such as uranium.

Ukraine and the West deny the allegation. in pronouncement disclosed also on Sunday (23.Oct), France, UK and USA classified Shoigu’s declaration as a “conspiracy”.

According to countries, the issue can be used by Russia as a pretext to escalate the war and use nuclear weapons.

Another factor that raises a warning signal to the West regarding the use of nuclear bombs is the withdrawal of civilians from Kherson, a Ukrainian region controlled by Russia.

On Monday (Oct 24), Russian authorities asked residents to leave their homes on the grounds of a Ukrainian offensive there.

Russian representatives want to evacuate some 60,000 residents from the region, which Putin recently annexed to the country. According to Reutersat least 25,000 people have already been relocated.