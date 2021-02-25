Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan the situation in the republic. This was announced by the Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reports TASS…

Peskov specified that the telephone conversation, during which Putin outlined his position on the situation in Armenia, took place on the initiative of Pashinyan. “Putin spoke in favor of maintaining order and tranquility in Armenia, resolving the situation within the framework of the law. The head of the Russian state also called on all sides for restraint, ”he said.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev warned Armenia against attempts to resume hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh amid the crisis in the country. According to him, for those who live with “revanchist thoughts”, a “fist” is always prepared in Baku.

On February 25, mass protests and clashes between Pashinyan’s supporters and opponents began in Yerevan. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia published a statement in which it demanded the immediate resignation of the head of state, and the entire military leadership signed it. Pashinyan declared this to be an attempted coup.

The military was supported by the former presidents of Armenia and the police. The special services took the side of the prime minister. Meanwhile, the current president of the country, who previously criticized Pashinyan, has not yet taken either side. The Armenian parliament also refused to consider the issue of impeachment of the prime minister.

The political crisis in Armenia has been going on since the agreements were signed to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh on November 9. The Armenians consider it a betrayal that, according to the document, part of the region’s territories was transferred to Azerbaijan. The opposition has since regularly demanded Pashinyan’s resignation, pointing out that the authorities concealed the real situation at the front and did not prevent the war. Pashinyan claims that his conscience is clear.