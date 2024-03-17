Putin added that the Russian armed forces are advancing in Ukraine every day, and that they have the initiative on the battlefield.

He explained that his country must accomplish the tasks related to what he describes as the “special military operation” in Ukraine and strengthen the army's strength, noting that this is a top priority.

He indicated that he will do everything in his power to accomplish those tasks and goals that he and his administration consider to be priorities.

Putin commented on the Russians fighting on behalf of Ukraine, saying: “These groups lost 800 individuals.”

Commenting on France's proposal for a ceasefire during the Olympic Games, Putin said: “We will proceed in accordance with Russia's interests on the front lines.”

The Russian President stated that “Russia must be more powerful and effective,” adding: “We must accomplish the tasks of the special military operation and the army must be stronger.”

A poll of voters' opinions upon exiting the polls conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOHM) stated that Putin won 87.8 percent of the votes, the highest result ever in post-Soviet Russia.

The Russian Public Opinion Research Center gave Putin 87 percent of the votes, and the official preliminary results indicate the accuracy of the results of the opinion polls.