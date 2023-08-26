Executive order applies to all who “contribute to the fulfillment of the objectives of the Armed Forces” of Russia

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, signed on Friday (25.Aug.2023) a executive order which determines that everyone who “contribute to the fulfillment of the objectives of the Armed Forces” of the country must take an oath of loyalty to the Kremlin. With the measure, the fighters of the Wagner Group who fight alongside Russia must comply with the order.

The determination comes days after the death of the leader of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Wednesday (23.Aug). He and 9 other people were in Embraer plane that crashed in the Tver region, north of Moscow. Two months before the incident, Prigozhin led a mutiny against Russian army chiefs. The Russia denies involvement in the crash of the aircraft.

According to the Russian government, the oath seeks “to shape the spiritual and moral foundations for the defense of the Russian Federation, its independence and the Constitution”. The text of the oath includes a line in which those who take it promise to strictly follow the orders of senior commanders and leaders.

In a speech on Thursday (24.Aug), Putin described Prigozhin as a “talented businessman” what “made serious mistakes and stated that the government will investigate the possible causes of the crash of the aircraft.

“He [Prigozhin] he was a person with a complicated destiny, and he made serious mistakes in life, but he also tried to achieve the necessary results – both for himself and when I asked him, for the common cause, as in these last few months”, said the Russian leader, referring to the mercenary group’s help in the war against Ukraine.

REMEMBER THE RIOT

On June 23, the Wagner Group started a riot. At the time, Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed in a published video that Russian Defense Minister Serguei Choigu was deceiving President Vladimir Putin and the country’s population.

The head of Wagner said that there was still no reason for the Kremlin to invade Ukraine, as neither Kiev nor Ukraine nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) threatened to attack Russia. He stated that the aim of the war is to distribute Ukraine’s natural and industrial resources to the Russian elite.

Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Minister of having bombed a camp of the group that was positioned in the front of the war with Ukraine. In response, the paramilitary group took control of the city of Rostov-on-Don, close to the border with Ukraine, and promised march to moscow to remove from power the government that he classified as “liar, corrupt and bureaucrat”.

At the time, Putin said the riot was like a “stab in the back” and promised severe punishment to anyone who turned against the country’s Armed Forces.

Afterwards, Putin said he would not prosecute Prigozhin for the mutiny and that he had forgiven the leader of the mercenary group.