ANDRussian President Vladimir Putin today gave the order to promptly resume the Russian lunar program which suffers considerable delays due to Western sanctions and the suspension of cooperation by the European Space Agency (ESA).

“We are faced with important research tasks, which must be carried out consistently. First of all, we are talking about the prompt resumption of our lunar program, of missions to other planets in the solar system (…),” he said. at a gala on the occasion of Cosmonautics Day.

(Also read: Video of alleged beheading of Ukrainian soldier causes outrage in kyiv).

This Wednesday marks the 62nd anniversary of the first space flight in history, which was carried out by Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin on April 12, 1961.

The ESA suspended its cooperation in the Russian lunar program in the spring of last yearwhich provided for the launch of the Luna-25 mission, due to the Russian military campaign in Ukraine.

The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, then assured that this step taken by Europe will not affect Russian lunar projects, and Putin pointed out in April 2022 that the country will resume its lunar program, despite Western sanctions, but that has not yet happened. .

(You can read: Joe Biden seeks to promote dialogue and peace during visit to Northern Ireland).

Russia announced in 2021 that it was postponing the launch of Luna-25 until July 2022.initially scheduled for October 2021 to allow more time for additional testing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech dedicated to Russia’s Cosmonautics Day at the Kremlin in Moscow on April 12, 2023.

Luna-25 will be the first spacecraft in Russia’s new program, and will aim to investigate the South Pole region of the Moon.

It is the heir to its Soviet predecessor Luna-24, the third to retrieve samples from the lunar surface in August 1976.

(You may be interested: End of speculation: Harry will attend the coronation of Carlos III; Meghan will not go).

Putin also highlighted the development of Russian space observatories as an important task on Wednesday.“which already help to obtain new data on the evolution of the universe, discover dozens of stars on the very edge of our galaxy and objects in distant star systems from us.”

“Russia will definitely explore space, we will definitely work in this direction,” he stressed, stressing the importance of advanced technologies for the development of Russian science and economy and ensuring national security.

“Overcoming technological barriers while storming the universe has a special inspiring power (…),” Putin said.

(We recommend: The reasons why Germany will close its last three nuclear power plants).

The Kremlin chief stressed that Russia needs to create “sovereign space systems and a new generation of components, design a Russian orbital station that will become an outpost of our country, to serve the study and exploration of space, especially deep space.” “.

Putin called it “gratifying” that the Russian rocket and space industry, heavily sanctioned by the West over Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, is “steadily increasing its potential.”

As an example, he gave the fact that, for the first time in recent history, one hundred launches were made in a row without accidents.

“This is a very good indicator that the industry is recovering,” he said.

(Be sure to read: Leaked US Classified Documents: Here’s What’s Known.)

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech dedicated to Russia’s Cosmonautics Day at the Kremlin in Moscow on April 12, 2023.

“But, of course, we need to go further, to conquer new frontiers. And, above all, space exploration must become a much more important factor in national development as a whole (…)”, he stressed.

In his opinion, it is necessary to concentrate efforts on the use of near-Earth space.

“For this, together with the technology business, it is necessary to significantly increase the production of satellites, move from development to assembly. Such tasks are being solved in the world and, of course, we can solve them too,” he insisted.

Putin further called for the creation of “powerful satellite constellations” designed to ensure “high quality in navigation and communications, including data transmission.”

“This will make possible a wider use of remote sensing of the Earth, mainly for the exploration and development of our vast territories, to create unmanned vehicles and to solve global problems, including those related to ecology and climate change,” he said. .

In the opinion of the Russian president, it is necessary to expand the launches of autonomous spacecraft to study the Arctic region, form a satellite monitoring system for carbon emissions, and study the ability of Russian forests and other ecosystems to absorb greenhouse gases. of the atmosphere.

EFE

More news