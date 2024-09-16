New presidential decree aims to confront Ukrainian offensive; should increase Russian troops to 1.5 million

Russian President Vladimir Putin, ordered this Monday (16.Sep.2024) the increase in the number of Russian military troops in Ukraine. The decision should increase the contingent by 180 thousand soldiers, totaling 1.5 million.

The decree comes into effect on December 1, 2024. Initially, Russia chose to recruit volunteer soldiers, avoiding calling up more reservists.

Putin also assured that the government must still secure funding for the expansion of the armed forces. With this, the Russian army should become the 2nd largest in the world, with 2.4 million people on active duty.

The move follows an earlier increase in December 2023 that had already raised the number to around 2.2 million. Currently, around 700,000 soldiers are participating in the “special military operation” in eastern Ukraine.

A lack of military force was a factor in the initial success of Ukraine’s offensive in the Kursk region. Putin is now seeking reinforcements in other areas to counter the Ukrainian incursion.

Putin promises retaliation

The president is upset about the Ukrainian army, which remains in the Kursk region, with about 1,000 square kilometers under Kiev’s control and 121,000 people having been evacuated from the affected area since the attack began in August.

Putin has vowed retaliation against Ukraine. He has accused Ukraine of trying to destabilize Russia before trying to secure a possible ceasefire agreement. He has said he will expel troops from the border.