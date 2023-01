Home page politics

Split

Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to silence the guns for the Orthodox Christmas. © Aleksey Babushkin/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

In view of the upcoming Orthodox Christmas, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a one-and-a-half day ceasefire in Ukraine.

Moscow – Putin instructed the Russian Ministry of Defense to cease hostilities in the neighboring country from Friday noon until Sunday night, according to a Kremlin statement on Thursday. dpa