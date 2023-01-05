The order follows a proposal from the Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, which he presented on Thursday.

According to Putin’s order posted on the Kremlin’s website and addressed to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, “Based on the fact that a large number of citizens follow the Orthodox faith and live in combat zones, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire.”

The decision stated that the purpose was to give an opportunity to “attend masses on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.”

Earlier, Kirill had proposed a truce from noon on Friday until midnight on Saturday, local time.

The Russian Orthodox Church, which uses the old Julian calendar, celebrates Christmas on January 7, following the Gregorian calendar, although some Christians in Ukraine celebrate the holiday on that date.

For his part, the adviser to the Ukrainian President Mykhailo Podolyak rejected Kirill’s invitation, describing it as a “cynical trap and an element of propaganda.”

The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, proposed the withdrawal of Russian forces earlier, before December 25, but Russia rejected the proposal.

For its part, Kyiv demanded that Moscow withdraw from “Ukrainian lands that it controlled” to accept a temporary armistice.