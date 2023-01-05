The Russian President, Vladimir Putinordered his army on Thursday to apply a ceasefire on January 6 and 7 for Orthodox Christmas, after a request made by the Patriarch Kirillthe Kremlin reported.

“Taking into account the call of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I have instructed the Defense Minister to order a ceasefire regime on the entire line of contact between the sides in Ukraine starting at 12:00 (09:00 GMT) on January 6. of this year until 24:00 (21:00 GMT) on January 7,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

The communiqué points out that, “due to the fact that a large number of Orthodox citizens live in the zone of military actions, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire regime to allow him to go to the temples on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day”.

Hours before, Kiril had called a truce so that the faithful could celebrate Christmas.

“I, Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia, call on all parties involved in this internecine conflict to ceasefire and establish a Christmas truce,” he said in his appeal, posted on the IOR website.

The truce proposed by the religious leader so that believers can go to the temples on Christmas Eve and Christmas should come into force at 12:00 Moscow time (09:00 GMT) tomorrow, Friday, and would last until midnight (21:00 GMT) on the 7th. , the same term of the ceasefire ordered by Putin.

It is the first time that the Russian president has ordered a ceasefire on all fronts. since it launched its military campaign in Ukraine on February 24 with the aim of “denazifying and demilitarizing” the neighboring country.

Kiril’s appeal was not well received in kyiv: “The IOR statement on a ‘Christmas truce’ is a cynical trap and a propaganda element,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

In another appeal, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Putin to declare a “unilateral” ceasefire in Ukraine.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

International Writing

*With information from AFP and EFE