Putin ordered Shoigu to cancel the assault on Azovstal in Mariupol due to inexpediency

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, ordered to cancel the assault on Azovstal in Mariupol. This is reported on site Kremlin.

The Supreme Commander-in-Chief called the assault on the industrial zone inexpedient and stressed that its cancellation was explained by considerations of saving the lives of the Russian military.

According to him, Russian soldiers and officers do not need to climb into the catacombs and carry out a sweep underground of an industrial facility. In this regard, Putin demanded that Defense Minister Shoigu block the Azovstal industrial zone in Mariupol so that “a fly does not fly.”

During a report on the special operation in Ukraine, Defense Minister Shoigu reported head of state on the liberation of Mariupol. He said that the militants in the city covered themselves four times with civilians when they retreated, driving them out of the basements of houses. Putin instructed to present the Russian military who participated in the battles for state awards.

Fighting in Mariupol continued from the end of February. In early April, the official representative of the People’s Militia of the DPR, Eduard Basurin, announced a complete blockade of the city. He called the city center, the port and Azovstal the main centers of resistance of the Ukrainian military in Mariupol.

The special operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine began on February 24 – it was announced by President Vladimir Putin. He called the main goal of the operation the protection of the inhabitants of the republics of Donbass. On April 20, the head of state said that Russia would achieve the normalization of life in the DPR and LPR.