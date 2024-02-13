President Putin ordered the creation of a special economic zone in the Belgorod region

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the creation of a special economic zone on the border with Ukraine, we are talking about the Belgorod region. This item is included in the list published on the Kremlin website.

According to the order of the head of state, the special economic zone will have to include the city of Shebekino. The implementation of the order was entrusted to the governments of Russia and the Belgorod region. The authorities will have to complete this task no later than May 15, 2024, the document specifies.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov were appointed responsible for the implementation of the order.

Since the beginning of hostilities in Ukraine, the Belgorod region has repeatedly been subjected to massive shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The city of Shebekino has come under attacks by the Ukrainian military more than once; the last time five people were injured by shelling. The uneasy situation continues in the region to this day.

On February 10, it became known that a missile threat regime had been declared in Belgorod and the Belgorod region. Local authorities advised residents to take shelter in safe rooms and not to go near windows. However, the missile threat regime did not last long – it was lifted on the same day.

A few days later, Gladkov reported shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Belgorod village of Novaya Tavolzhanka. At the same time, the Ukrainian military attacked it twice in a day. The regional governor announced that damage was discovered after the shelling in three private households and four outbuildings.