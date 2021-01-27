Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the construction of five specialized repositories of archaeological materials in Russia, the order was published on website The Kremlin.

It is clarified that the responsible persons need to determine the legal status and jurisdiction of such storage facilities, introduce rules for accounting, storage and use of items placed there.

In addition, an instruction was given to prepare the introduction of data on cultural heritage sites of the peoples of the Russian Federation into the legislation, as well as all changes aimed at determining the status, procedure for the formation and activities of the scientific and methodological council for the protection of historical values.

Earlier it was reported that the architectural ensemble of the Holy Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius is now included in the State Code of especially valuable objects of cultural heritage of the peoples of Russia. The assignment of this status means that now it belongs to the highest category of protection and accounting, which “presupposes special forms of state support.”