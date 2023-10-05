Putin: we need to consider the construction of the North Siberian Railway

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to consider the issue of building a new railway in the country. List based on the results of the meeting with members of the Cabinet of Ministers published on the Kremlin website.

We are talking about the North Siberian Mainline, which should connect the railway network of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug – Ugra with the Baikal-Amur Mainline.

“The Government of the Russian Federation, together with the government of the Kemerovo region – Kuzbass, the federal state budgetary institution “Russian Academy of Sciences” and the open joint-stock company “Russian Railways” to consider the issue of building the North Siberian Railway,” the text of the order says. Putin is waiting for a report from the government until March 1, 2024.

Earlier, the head of Russian Railways, Oleg Belozerov, said that most of the high-speed railways (HSR) planned in Russia will be completed before 2043, and the HSR from Moscow to St. Petersburg is planned to be launched before 2030.