President Vladimir Putin opposed compulsory vaccination against coronavirus in Russia, reports TASS…

According to the head of state, the vaccine cannot be coerced. At the same time, citizens must themselves realize that refusal to vaccinate is dangerous. He noted that all conditions for vaccination have been created in the country, and the drug itself is reliable and safe.

Earlier in Russia, a discussion erupted on the legality of introducing compulsory vaccination against COVID-19. The reason was the statement of the head of Yakutia, Aisen Nikolaev, who announced fines for entrepreneurs for refusing to vaccinate employees. Later, the authorities of the republic abandoned this idea and said that workers, at the request of their superiors, must appear at the vaccination center, but they can write a refusal to inject.

On May 26, it became known that the Volgograd Region Health Committee recommended that medical institutions not allow doctors without immunity to coronavirus to work.