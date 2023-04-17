Russian opponent and journalist Vladimir Kara-Murzain custody for a year and accused of treason and two other criminal charges, was sentenced this Monday (17) by a Russian court to 25 years in prison, to be served in a high-security prison.

The condemnation of the dissident generated great expectations and gathered around 100 journalists and diplomats in the Moscow Urban Court building.

In his last speech, last week, Kara-Murza assured that he regrets “nothing” and that he loves Russia.

“I am arrested for my political position, for being against the war in Ukraine, for my long struggle against the dictatorship of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin,” said the opponent, who said he was proud to have been introduced into politics by oppositionist Boris Nemtsov. , murdered in 2015 near the Kremlin.

Today, the court also fined Kara-Murza 400,000 rubles (about $5,000) and banned her from practicing journalism for seven years.

The 41-year-old dissident was convicted of high treason, a crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison, spreading false information about the Russian army’s operations in Ukraine and cooperation with an NGO declared undesirable by Russian justice.

The judge thus responded to the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which had asked for 25 years in prison for Kara-Murza.

The defense has already announced that it will appeal the decision. “We believe that during the judicial process several failures were committed and we will appeal,” said lawyer Maria Eismont, quoted by the official Russian news agency. TASS.

According to the lawyer, Kara-Murza himself reacted to the sentence saying that it proves his value as a “citizen and politician”.

Several dozen independent journalists previously demanded the release of Vladimir Kara-Murza in a letter, in which they denounced the accusations as “baseless” and “cynical”, and the legal process opened against the opponent as a politician.

“Kara-Murza is an authentic patriot who in the early days of the war already spoke out against Russian aggression (…). But today in Russia defending peace and the end of the war is a crime,” the letter noted.

According to the US ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, “criminal prosecution of critics of the regime is a sign of weakness, not strength.”

For her part, the British ambassador in Moscow, Deborah Bronnert, said she was dismayed by the decision, which she linked to Kara-Murza’s “courageous statements” against intervention in Ukraine.

Recently, lawyers for the opponent, considered a prisoner of conscience by Amnesty International, reported that Kara-Murza had been diagnosed in prison with polyneuropathy in the lower limbs as a result of the two intoxications he suffered in 2015 and 2017.

According to the opponent’s defense, the illness he suffers worsened during the months of preventive detention and prevents him from serving his sentence.

According to the investigative website “Bellingcat”, Kara-Murza had already been pursued by the same Federal Security Service unit that later poisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is serving eight years in prison.

In October 2022, he was honored with the Vaclav Havel Prize for Human Rights, granted by the Council of Europe.