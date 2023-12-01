Alexei Navalny, Vladimir Putin’s main political opponent, said this Friday (1st) that he had received new criminal charges. The Kremlin chief’s critic is already serving more than 30 years in prison for “extremism”, a crime he denies having committed.

Through his Telegram channel, in comments made by his supporters and lawyers, Navalny said that he had been accused under article 214 of the Russian criminal code, which covers, among other crimes, vandalism. “I have no idea what Article 214 is and there is nowhere to look. You will know before I do,” he declared.

According to Putin’s opponent, the president’s allies “initiate a new criminal case against him every three months. Rarely does a prisoner confined in a solitary cell for more than a year have such a vibrant social and political existence”, he said.

The special cell is considered in the Russian penitentiary system the greatest punishment for a prisoner, regardless of whether it is maximum security detention or not.

Conviction for extremism

The leader of the opposition to the Russian government, Alexei Nalvalny, was convicted of creating an organization, the Fund to Fight Corruption (FBK), created in 2011 and banned by the Kremlin from operating two years ago, as it was considered “extremist”.

The FBK was criticized and opposed by the Kremlin because it denounced the illicit enrichment of high-ranking officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he accused in 2021 of having a sumptuous palace on the shores of the Black Sea.

The fund was also accused of financing and instigating extremist activities, creating an organization that violated citizens’ rights and involving minors in dangerous actions, in reference to opposition demonstrations not authorized by the government.

Putin’s opponent rejects all accusations and argues that the convictions are politically motivated and seek to “silence his criticism of the Kremlin”.

According to the agency Reuters, Last month, three of his lawyers were placed on a “terrorist and extremist” register by a financial watchdog, five weeks after they were detained on suspicion of belonging to an “extremist group”.