Vladimir Kara-Murza was taken away by the police the same day he said the Kremlin “is a regime of murderers”

Opponent of Vladimir Putin’s government, Vladimir Kara-Murza, was arrested by Russian police this Monday (11.Apr.2022), hours after he told the CNN of the USA that the “Kremlin is a regime of assassins”.

He was arrested at his home in Moscow and taken to a police station, according to posted on Twitter his friend Ilya Yashin, also an opponent of Vladimir Putin. The cause of the arrest was not explained.

Kara-Murza told US TV that Russia is promoting a “censorship war”having closed “all independent television networks”. According to him, more than 15,000 people were detained for criticizing the government in the country.

Former deputy leader of the People’s Freedom Party, an opposition party founded at the end of the Soviet Union, Kara-Murza survived two suspected poisonings, in 2015 and 2017. The Russian government denies any involvement in the act.

“These people have decades of experience going after their political opponents. Poisoning is one of the favorite methods [do Kremlin]as it gives them a plausible deniability,” stated.

“Because every time an opposition politician is poisoned, or an independent journalist, or an anti-corruption activist, the Kremlin’s propaganda machine tries to throw away all those explanations and pretend it has nothing to do with it.”

Boris Nemtsov

Kara-Murza also spoke about Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead in central Moscow in 2015. Nemtsov was an ardent critic of the Kremlin, he investigated corruption in the Putin government. At the time of his death, he was opposed to the Russian invasion of Crimea, in eastern Ukraine.

Kara-Murza cited an investigation by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe about Nemtsov’s death, which shows a “chain of command” about those involved in the act that reaches Putin.

“This regime that is in power in our country today is not just corrupt, it is not just kleptocratic, it is not just authoritarian. It is a regime of assassins”concludes.