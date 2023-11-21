Putin opens to peace: “We need to put an end to the tragedy in Ukraine”

Ukraine-Russia war, Putin: “Think about how to put an end to it”

The war in Ukraine is one “tragedy” and we need to think about how “put an end to it”. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this while speaking via video conference at the G20 summit. This was reported by the Ria Novosti agency.

In today’s virtual G20 meeting, the President of the United States, Joe Biden will not attend, replaced by Treasury Secretary Yellen. During his visit to Kiev, German Defense Minister Pistorius committed Germany to supplying Ukraine with new armaments worth a total of over 1.3 billion euros.

Putin: “Russia has never rejected peace talks”

Russia has never rejected peace talks on Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said in his speech at the G20 Summit.

READ ALSO: Putin returns to the G20. Ukraine, cyber defense leaders kicked out

Ukraine, Meloni: Putin wants peace? Withdraw your troops…

“I think that President Putin participated in the G20 in the meantime because it was easy to do so via videoconference without leaving Moscow, and then I believe that it was an opportunity for him to gain political visibility, to defend his positions, to carry out propaganda. In content, the fact I’m happy that Russia would like to work for peace but it can be easily demonstrated: it would simply be enough to withdraw its troops from the territory that has been invaded”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this, answering a question at a press conference in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Subscribe to the newsletter

