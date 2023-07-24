Home page politics

Sandra Kathe

The Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has put the LNG project Arctic LNG 2 into operation in north-western Siberia. © Alexander Kazakov/AFP

Russia wants to transport almost 20 million tons of liquid gas per year through the Arctic to Asia with the help of the new Arctic LNG 2 plant.

Murmansk – On the Gydan peninsula in north-western Siberia, the new Arctic LNG2 LNG plant is to produce a good 20 million tonnes of liquefied gas annually for the Russian natural gas company Nowatek, which is then to be transported by ship through the Arctic towards Asia. According to a report by the AFP news agency, climate change and the melting of the Arctic glaciers alone make it possible for the route to be driven at all.

At least a first part of the project, which is to consist of a total of three production plants and supplements a first LNG plant on the Yamal Peninsula 30 kilometers away, has now been announced by Russia’s rulers in a high-profile opening ceremony Wladimir Putin put into operation. At the request of one of the employees of the operating company for “permission for the start of the transport operations at sea”, he pulled a lever to loud applause with the comment “permission granted”. Also present at the ceremony was Leonid Michelson, head of Russia’s largest private energy company, Nowatek.

Liquid gas transport through the Arctic: Putin opens new LNG plant in Siberia

An annual production capacity of 19.8 million tons of liquid gas is planned for the plant, which is to be transported from here by tanker through the Arctic waters to Asia. The cost of construction is estimated at around $21 billion (€18.7 billion), according to AFP estimates.

Until the beginning of Ukraine War In 2022, the French energy group Total was also involved in the planning of the project – Nowatek now holds 60 percent of Arctic LNG 2. According to AFP, the Chinese companies CNPC and CNOOC as well as Japan Arctic LNG are involved as partner companies.

LNG plant on Russia’s north coast: Putin is taking advantage of climate change

The launch of the new terminal in the Murmansk region plays an important role in Putin’s goal of establishing a shipping route through the Arctic as an alternative to the Suez Canal. The infrastructure on the north coast of Russia is intended to facilitate an additional connection between Europe and Asia, which the economic conflicts with the West have only made more important for Russia. Climate change and rapidly melting glaciers in the Arctic make the route not only lucrative for Russia’s economic interests, but also more usable.

In autumn 2021, after the UN climate conference in Glasgow, the news magazine Mirror reported on an appeal by EU states to Arctic countries such as Russia, China and Norway. Accordingly, Brussels had tried to explain to the local heads of government the dramatic consequences of exploiting the sensitive natural area. It is repeatedly reported that global warming is not happening in any other region of the world as massive as in the Arctic. At the beginning of June, the US broadcaster CNN again reported record temperatures of almost 40 degrees in several parts of Siberia. (saka with AFP)