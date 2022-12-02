By Guy Faulconbridge

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to talks on a possible Ukraine deal, but the United States’ refusal to recognize annexed territories as Russian is hampering a search for any potential deal, the Kremlin said on Friday. fair.

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday he was prepared to speak with Putin if the Kremlin chief was looking for a way to end the war, but that Putin had not yet indicated that.

“The President of the Russian Federation has always been, is and remains open to negotiations to secure our interests,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about Biden’s comments.

“The preferable way to achieve our interests is through peaceful and diplomatic means,” Peskov said. “Putin was, is and remains open to contacts and negotiations.”

Putin said he had no regrets about launching what he calls Russia’s “special military operation” against Ukraine and called the war a watershed moment as Russia finally faced up to arrogant Western hegemony after decades of humiliation in the years since the fall of Ukraine. Soviet Union in 1991.

Ukraine and the West say Putin has no justification for what they call an imperial-style war of occupation. Ukraine says it will fight until the last Russian soldier is expelled from its territory.

(Reporting by Reuters)