A mural of Vladimir Putin killing a pigeon: taken at Place de la Paix in Lyon. ©Jeff Pachoud/AFP

Vladimir Putin seems more and more isolated, apparently only takes advice from a few people and probably always trusts the same sources.

Frankfurt – Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in the Ukraine* has long gone beyond the intended scope. Actually, Russia’s president wanted to invade the neighboring country in a hurry: the invasion was supposed to last a maximum of 15 days, minimal losses of the Russian army were calculated, as reported by fr.de*.

According to estimates, the Nato* 7,000 to 15,000 Russian forces dead since February 24. The government in Kyiv even speaks of more than 17,000 soldiers. According to a report by the AFP news agency, a NATO official even assumes that up to 40,000 armed forces are on the side of Russia* are now disabled. In addition to the dwindling army strength – as a reminder: in mid-February Putin had positioned around 150,000 soldiers on the border with Ukraine – the Russian military has fewer and fewer tanks and armored vehicles. In particular, drone attacks by the Ukrainian army are apparently responsible for this. According to the latest reports, the allied country Belarus could now provide new supplies.

Ukraine war: Putin continues to isolate himself

President has long since Wladimir Putin* announced a “change of strategy”, as a Kremlin spokesman recently put it. The focus is now on the “liberation” of the Donbass in eastern Ukraine. The bombing of the capital Kyiv and other cities will be reduced enormously. According to first impressions, the Russian army does not seem to comply with this announcement and continues to bomb cities like Chernihiv*.

Putin’s strategy in Ukraine war* according to an expert, is only guided by information from his secret services. “Only very few people were privy to Putin’s plans,” Andrei soldatov, an expert on intelligence services, told Die Zeit. Soldierov estimates that Putin’s circle of advisors now consists of seven to ten people: “Ten years ago there were a few dozen people.”

Accordingly, there is a consistent system of disinformation in the Kremlin. Numerous officials are addicted to propaganda and only report to their superiors what corresponds to the Russian narrative. Since the beginning of the invasion, Putin has been talking about the need to “denazify” Ukraine. According to soldatov, Putin also only achieves such things: he “only hears what he wants to hear,” underlined soldatow in the Zeit interview.

Andrei Alexeyevich Soldierov in 2015. © Konstantin Savrashin/dpa

According to CIA reports, Putin is said to be living in near isolation. Recently they took USA* this assumption for the occasion to update their contingency plans for a possible nuclear attack by Russia*. Joe Biden* already put a team on alert at the end of February to make preparations. CIA boss William Burns explained in a congressional hearing in Washington: "He has created a system in which his closest circle of advisors is getting smaller and smaller." According to Burns, nobody in this circle dares to ask overly critical questions. There is an "explosive mixture of resentment and ambition". The Advisory Board of the Russian President rarely speaks in public. Recently, however, it became known that one of Putin's advisers is reporting growing fears of a loss of power in the Kremlin*.