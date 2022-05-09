“You are fighting for the sake of our citizens in Donbass and for the security of Russia,” Vladimir Putin said, in his speech during a military parade on Victory Day, where the special military operation in Ukraine overshadowed the scene, adding, “Our duty is to protect the memory of those who fought Nazism so that this does not happen again.”

Putin spoke during the annual Victory Day military parade on Red Square in Moscow to commemorate the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

The Russian president added, “Our confrontation today is a confrontation with the neo-Nazis on whom the United States bet… You are fighting for the homeland and its future so that the neo-Nazis do not win,” noting that the United States prevented its veterans from participating in Russia’s Victory Day celebrations.

Putin said, in his speech, which was awaited by the Russians internally and the outside world, that the West did not want to listen to Russia and had other plans, and added, “The Russian army is defending the motherland in Ukraine.”

“The death of every soldier and officer is painful for us,” the Russian president added. “The state will do everything in its power to take care of their families.”

“For Russia, for victory,” he concluded with a strong shout to the assembled soldiers.

More than 11,000 soldiers participated in the huge parade in the center of Moscow, displaying its latest weapons and war products, including weapons from the “Ars Ars 24” ballistic system and the short-range Iskander system, in addition to 77 fifth-generation aircraft and helicopters took part in the air show.

It is noteworthy that the Russian army ranks second among the most powerful armies in the world, with a number of soldiers in service of 850 thousand soldiers.