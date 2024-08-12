Putin promised that Kyiv will receive a fitting response for its actions

During a meeting on the situation in the border regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin named the main task for Russian military personnel in the Kursk region.

The main task is, of course, before the Ministry of Defense: to push out, to dislodge the enemy from our territories and, together with the border service, to ensure reliable protection of the state border Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

He also noted that an assessment of what is happening in the border area will soon be given, but the main thing remains solving current problems.

Photo: Gabriel Grigorov / RIA Novosti

The President declared the impossibility of peace talks with Kyiv

According to Putin, Kyiv is trying to improve its negotiating positions in the future with its actions. However, he pointed out that after the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) on Russian territory and its civilians, there can be no talk of negotiations to end the conflict. “What kind of negotiations can we talk about with those who indiscriminately strike at civilians, at civilian infrastructure, or try to create threats to nuclear power facilities? What can we even talk about with them?” the president asked.

Putin promised Kyiv a worthy response. He stressed that “all the goals set before us will be achieved, without a doubt.”

Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Andrey Klimov also stated that Moscow and Kyiv are unable to negotiate. He said that the Ukrainian authorities are puppets in the hands of the West, which is why negotiations should not be conducted with the Ukrainian side.

“Russia has exhausted all possible means of negotiating with this junta. We certainly have the right to wash our hands of the matter now and look for solutions to the problem in other ways after this act. We have not shied away from negotiations of this kind, and we are ready now, but not with Kiev,” he said, emphasizing that it was the invasion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces into Russian territory that made peace talks impossible.

Fighting in the border area has been going on for almost a week

Fighting with the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the border regions of the Kursk region began on August 6 and continues to this day. The Russian army has been trying to push Ukrainian soldiers out of the territory of the Russian Federation for almost a week, but the situation is complicated by the fact that Kyiv sent its best units and new Western equipment to the assault. The Belgorod region has also come under attack, and provocations in the Bryansk region are not excluded. Because of this, a counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime has been in effect in these regions since August 9.

Photo: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service / AP

At the moment, 28 settlements in the Kursk region are under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Communication with two thousand local residents has been lost. Mass evacuation has been carried out. There are also casualties and wounded among the civilian population.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have doubts about the feasibility of the operation in the Kursk region due to the situation in Donbass. Since the Ukrainians were transferred from this direction to break through the Russian border, the Russian army fighters are advancing forward every day without hindrance on the positions abandoned by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. It is known that the Ukrainian army is suffering heavy losses trying to advance deep into Russian territory. It is possible that there may not be any resources left to transfer them back to Donbass.