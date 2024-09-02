Putin: Russia will deal with Ukrainian bandits in Kursk region

After the failed offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region, Moscow’s opponents may go for peace talks. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin during “Conversations about the Important” in Kyzyl School No. 20 in Tuva.

The head of state stressed that Moscow has always wanted to resolve contentious issues by peaceful means. He assured that Russia would deal with “the bandits who have gotten into (…) the Kursk region.”

Of course, we need to deal with the bandits who have entered the territory of the Russian Federation, in the Kursk region. Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Putin expressed confidence that the provocation by the Ukrainian Armed Forces would fail.

Putin named the reasons for the provocation in the Kursk region and revealed Russia’s military actions

During the lesson “Conversations about the Important” with schoolchildren, the president named the reasons for Ukrainian provocations in the Russian region. In his opinion, this is due to political considerations. “If the military actions cease, the Ukrainian authorities will have to lift martial law, and after lifting martial law, presidential elections must be held immediately,” Putin said.

This situation forced Kyiv to continue military actions, since the current government is not ready to hold elections: the chances of being re-elected “are small”, Putin is sure. In this regard, they are not interested in ending the military actions, so they organized a provocation in the Kursk region, having previously tried to carry out something similar in the Belgorod region.

In addition, by attacking the Kursk region, Kyiv is trying to stop the Russian offensive in Donbass.

After this, it seems to me, there will be a desire to really – not in words, but in deeds – move to peaceful negotiations and resolve these issues by peaceful means. Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The head of state emphasized that Ukraine has not achieved what it wanted, and Russia continues its offensive at a pace that “we haven’t had for a long time.” “Now we are not talking about moving 200-300 meters forward. We haven’t had such a pace of advance in Donbas for a long time,” the head of state said.

According to him, the Russian army is taking control of square kilometers of territory in the area of ​​the special military operation.

Putin spoke about Kyiv’s Russophobic policy

After the coup d’etat in Ukraine, Kyiv began to suppress everything related to Russian culture and the Russian language, Putin noted. “After the coup d’etat in Ukraine (…) they began to suppress everything related to our country. (…) They began to suppress everything related to our culture, our language,” the head of state recalled about one of the reasons for the start of the special military operation.

Putin added that external forces were trying to turn Ukraine into an anti-Russian enclave, and Moscow was forced to respond.

At the same time, the president assured that there are no countries or languages ​​hostile to Russia, but there are hostile elites who want to weaken and divide it.