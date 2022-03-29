Home page politics

Of: Lukas Zigo, Nail Akkoyun

The Ukraine war continues despite negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Emmanuel Macron inquires with Putin. The news ticker.

After further negotiations between Russia* and the Ukraine* the countries report initial progress.

Wladimir Putin* and Emmanuel Macron* have meanwhile informed themselves about the situation in Ukraine conflict* exchanged.

All information about Ukraine war* can be found in our news ticker.

+++ 10:34 p.m.: In view of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, the US armed forces are relocating more combat aircraft, transport aircraft and soldiers to Eastern Europe. A unit of around 200 US Marines had been deployed to Lithuania after maneuvers in Norway, Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday. In addition, ten “F/A-18 Hornet” combat aircraft and “a few” C-130 Hercules transport aircraft with around 200 associated soldiers would be brought to Eastern Europe from the USA. Their exact destination is still unclear, but they will be relocated shortly, Kirby said.

The US military is not concerned with reaching a certain number of soldiers on NATO’s eastern flank, but with having the “right skills” available there. We are always in contact with our partners about this. “We’re trying to be flexible,” Kirby said. He also referred to Monday’s announcement that six electronic warfare aircraft would be relocated to Germany. The Boeing EA-18 Growler fighter jets of the US Navy are stationed with around 240 soldiers at the US base in Spangdahlem in Rhineland-Palatinate.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin © MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/AFP

Ukraine war: Putin on the phone with Macron – evacuation of Mariupol still possible

Update from Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 9:15 p.m.: The planned evacuation mission from Mariupol is still open after talks between French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin. In view of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the city, Macron had insisted on the need for a ceasefire to supply and evacuate the population, according to the Élysée Palace in the evening. Putin listened and promised to think about the move and get back to Macron.

Together with Turkey and Greece, France is striving for an aid campaign under the umbrella of the United Nations. The Russian side must ensure that civilians can leave the city in any desired direction and that there is unhindered, secure access for aid supplies, according to the Élysée Palace.

In the city, which has been surrounded by Russian troops for more than three weeks, there is a lack of water, food and medicine. Humanitarian law must be respected. We will now see how the Russian answer turns out.

Ukraine war: Putin calls Macron – and threatens to stop gas deliveries

First report from Tuesday, March 29th, 2022, 8.30 p.m.: According to the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French colleague Emmanuel Macron exchanged views on the difficult humanitarian situation in the embattled Ukrainian port of Mariupol. In the phone call on Tuesday (March 29, 2022), Putin informed Macron that the Russian army was delivering humanitarian aid in the Ukraine war and bringing civilians to safety, according to a statement published by the Kremlin.

Putin emphasized that the “Ukrainian nationalist fighters should give up their resistance and lay down their arms.” The Ukrainian authorities accuse the Russian troops of kidnapping and killing people from Mariupol. Russia rejects this – and in turn accuses Ukrainian nationalists of holed up in residential homes and hospitals and of using the civilian population as human shields.

Ukraine war: Putin still insists on payments in rubles

The Russian ruler also informed about the negotiations between Kyiv* and Moscow* for an end to the war involving those in the Turkey* further steps have been agreed. In addition, it was about the question of natural gas deliveries to Europe, which Russia is now allowing to be paid for in its currency, the ruble, it said. The Kremlin did not give any details.

The group of seven leading industrial nations (G7), which includes, among others France* and Germany, had rejected a currency conversion from dollars and euros to rubles. Russia is threatening to stop deliveries if the money doesn’t flow. Putin had stated that under the condition of sanctions, western currencies would be of no use to Russia. He therefore demanded payment in rubles, which is also intended to support the currency, which has come under pressure. Germany sees this as a breach of contract. (nak with dpa) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.