“We will work with our partners to ensure that this has consequences for Ulan Bator,” Tychyj said. “The Mongolian government’s failure to execute the International Criminal Court’s binding arrest warrant against Putin is a serious blow to the International Criminal Court and the international criminal justice system,” the Foreign Ministry spokesman told X.

The arrest warrant has been in effect since March last year in connection with Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. According to the authorities, Putin is responsible for the abduction of Ukrainian children to Russia. The Kremlin chief wants to meet with Mongolian President Uchnaagiin Khürelsüch this Tuesday, at whose invitation he is in the country. The neighbors want to expand their cooperation.

Russia’s neighbor recognizes the criminal court and should actually arrest the Kremlin chief during his stay in Ulan Bator. Moscow sees no danger for Putin because of the friendly relations between the two countries, as Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained. It is Putin’s first trip to a country that is a member of the court in The Hague since the start of his war of aggression against Ukraine.

Mongolia is trying to maintain a balanced relationship with its powerful neighbors China and Russia, as well as with the West. Because Mongolia is also dependent on Russia’s raw materials, it is considered unlikely that the country would jeopardize relations by arresting Putin. Putin also wants to use his trip to show that he is not isolated on the international stage despite the war.

