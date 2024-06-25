Putin: Russia’s peace proposals will help stop the conflict in Ukraine

Moscow’s peace initiative is capable of stopping the Ukrainian conflict and moving its resolution into a diplomatic channel. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this in his greeting to the participants of the X Primakov Readings.

The head of state expressed confidence that at the readings that started in the capital, participants will pay due attention to the Russian proposal for a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis.

I hope that, unlike many Western politicians who did not even want to delve into the essence of the initiative we put forward, the forum participants will approach its consideration thoughtfully and rationally and will be able to see that it really provides for the possibility of stopping the conflict and moving on to its political and diplomatic settlement Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Putin hoped that the forum participants would also touch upon Moscow’s ideas for creating a system of equal, indivisible security and mutually beneficial cooperation on the Eurasian continent.

Photo: Globallookpress.com

Assistant to the President Yuri Ushakov surethat Putin’s proposal opens up the possibility of putting an end to the Ukrainian conflict “literally immediately.” According to him, Moscow’s initiative is aimed at preventing armed confrontations similar to the events in Ukraine in the future. It opens up the possibility of moving it into a political and diplomatic channel.

On June 25-26, Moscow hosts the X International Scientific Expert Forum “Primakov Readings” on the topic “Russia in the global context.” This international meeting of experts in the field of international relations and global economics is held annually.

Putin appealed to the West about Ukraine

On June 21, Putin addressed the West about the situation in Ukraine. He considered it a big mistake to talk about inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, since this would mean the end of a thousand-year-old statehood.

The President emphasized that the West, in connection with plans to defeat Russia, lowered the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons. “Why should we be afraid? Isn’t it better then to go to the end?” – Putin wondered.

Putin noted that Moscow could supply weapons to other countries in response to Western military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Photo: Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / RIA Novosti

Moscow’s peace initiatives

On June 14, Putin named two conditions for a ceasefire by the Russian army in the zone of a special military operation. According to him, Ukraine must begin to withdraw troops from the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, as well as the Lugansk and Donetsk people’s republics. In addition, Kyiv must officially notify of its refusal to join NATO. The Ukrainian side did not accept them.

Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov explained the negative reaction of Western countries to the peace initiative by saying that the United States and European countries want to continue to fight with Russia with the help of Ukrainians. “What the Americans say, what some particularly hawkish Europeans say, is understandable; they need to continue to fight with Russia through the hands of Ukrainians, to the last Ukrainian,” Peskov said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in turn, noted that Putin voiced the most realistic basis for resolving the conflict in Ukraine.