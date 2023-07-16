If the United States asked for it, European leaders would be ready to hang themselves. This is how Vladimir Putin, interviewed by Russian public television, denounced Europe’s complete dependence on the United States. “If they were told tomorrow, ‘We have decided to hang you all,’ they would ask only one question, eyes downcast in surprise at their audacity: ‘Can we do this using domestically produced ropes?'” the Russian president said, taking around European leaders, according to reports from Tass.

“I think it would be a fiasco for them, because the Americans are unlikely to give up such a large contract for their textile industry,” Putin said ironically.

The Kremlin leader then reported that Russian specialists will analyze NATO weapons stolen from the Ukrainians during the conflict, with the aim of improving Russian military systems. “If there is an opportunity to look inside to see if there is anything that can be used in our country, why not?” said the Russian president.