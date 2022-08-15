Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday offered his allies in Latin America, Asia and Africa modern weapons for challenges “in a multipolar world”.

“Russia is ready to offer its allies and partners the most modern weaponry, from firearms to armored vehicles, artillery, military aviation and assault drones,” Putin said at the opening of the Armia-2022 military forum outside Moscow. .

Putin argued that Moscow “sincerely values ​​the historically strong, friendly and trusting ties with countries in Latin America, Asia and Africa”, where, he added, Russia has “many allies, partners and coreligionists”.

He also claimed that these countries “do not submit to the so-called hegemonic power, their leaders show authentic character and do not subordinate themselves” to anyone, as they would be “committed” to sovereign development and to the collective solution of regional and global security problems based on in international law.

“In this way, they contribute to the defense of the multipolar world”, commented Putin, as he addressed military personnel from different countries at the Patriot exhibition pavilion, accompanied by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

Russia “advocates the development of the widest and most multilateral technical-military cooperation possible. Today, in the conditions of formation of a multipolar world, this is especially important,” she said.

The Kremlin chief stressed that “virtually all” of the weapons that Russia wants to export “were used in real military actions”.

“Many of these weapons outperform their foreign counterparts by years, if not decades,” he said, referring to hypersonic weapons capable of overcoming any anti-missile shield, according to Moscow.

Armia-2022, the most important weapons fair in Russia, is attended by representatives from more than a hundred countries, who will be able to see this week hundreds of types of modern weapons at the Alabino military camp and at the Kubinka airfield, on the outskirts of Moscow.

Putin, who claimed that the Russian army is “liberating” Donbas in Ukraine “step by step”, announced that the First International Anti-Fascist Congress will be held this year.

Russia said it has exported $5.4 billion worth of weapons so far this year and plans to sell a similar amount in the second half of 2022.