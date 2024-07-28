Home page politics

From: Simon Schröder

Press Split

Russia has a recruitment problem. Financial incentives are now intended to remedy the situation. The losses on the Ukraine front remain enormous for Putin.

Moscow – Not only is the wear and tear of Russian military equipment on the Ukraine front enormous. The recruitment of new soldiers is also Wladimir Putin According to the Ukrainian military intelligence service (HUR), the Kremlin has “serious problems” recruiting contract soldiers for the Ukraine War to find.

Andriy Yusov, Ukrainian politician, spoke about the Russian recruitment problem on Ukrainian television. The Russians could still compensate for the losses on the Ukrainian front. “But there are already serious problems with the recruitment of contract soldiers.” Russia has to sacrifice quality not only in military equipment, financial incentives are intended to convince Russian citizens to voluntarily enroll in military service, as the Kyiv Independent reported.

Young Russian men in a recruitment office in Russia, shortly before they are transferred for military service. © IMAGO/Alexandr Kryazhev

Finder’s fee for Russians: Putin tries to boost recruitment for Ukraine war

Yusov continues: “The aggressor state is creating new incentives at various levels to recruit new cannon fodder. But this machine is starting to fail.” In the Tatarstan region, for example, there is a kind of reward for those who can persuade their friends and family to join the Russian army, such as Politico reported.

In the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, new recruits receive the equivalent of around 15,700 euros when they enlist. And citizens who have convinced their friends to join receive the equivalent of around 1,000 euros – as a finder’s fee. In their first year, the soldiers on the Ukraine front earn almost 55,000 euros – a salary that is more than impressive compared to the Russian average, as the telegraph writes.

Compensation for losses: Financial incentives to prevent mobilization for the Ukraine war

The reason for the financial support is not only the high losses in the Ukraine war. Putin wants to avoid a nationwide mobilization at all costs. The first mobilization at the beginning of the war in 2022 resulted in almost a million Russians fleeing to neighboring countries. This year, around 190,000 new recruits are said to have joined the Russian military. Just enough to cover the losses in the Ukraine-Front. Western analysts estimate that around 1,000 Russian soldiers are killed or seriously wounded every day.

Putin’s political career in pictures View photo gallery

Between July 2023 and June 2024 alone, Russia according to the telegraph The equivalent of 32 billion euros was spent on salaries and compensation for soldiers and their families. This is approximately 1.6 percent of Russia’s gross domestic product and 8 percent of Russia’s federal budget. (sure)