Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his plenipotentiary to the Siberian Federal District, Sergei Menyailo, to become the interim head of North Ossetia. It is reported by RIA News on Friday, April 9th.

Menailo responded positively to the proposal of the head of state, the agency writes.

According to RBC, the current head of North Ossetia Vyacheslav Bitarov may resign in the near future. According to the interlocutor of the publication, the issue of Bitarov’s resignation has already been resolved. However, the press service of the head of the region does not confirm this information. “We work as usual. No resignation, ”the press service of the head of North Ossetia told RBC.

Over the past few days, the heads of two regions have lost their posts: on April 8, Vladimir Putin dismissed the governor of the Ulyanovsk region, Sergei Morozov, and on April 7, the head of Tuva, Sholban Kara-ool.

Bitarov, 60, took over the leadership of North Ossetia in September 2016.