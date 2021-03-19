After his exchange of accusations and reproaches with Joe Biden, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, offered his counterpart from the United States that they have a public phone conversation to smooth rough edges.

“I want to offer to President Biden that we continue this conversation, but with the condition that it is live and online, without delay“Putin explained in a television interview, after being asked about Biden’s comments.

Putin said he was open to discussing relations between the two countries and the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the regional conflicts.

An image from 2011 where Joe Biden, then vice president of the United States, meets Vladimir Putin. Photo: AP

The Kremlin claimed on Friday that President Vladimir Putin’s offer was intended to prevent bilateral ties from completely unraveling, due to the American’s comment that the Russian leader was a murderer.

Putin made it clear that “having a conversation to maintain relations between Russia and the United States instead of exchanging accusations It is logical“and he wanted to go public to help defuse tensions over Biden’s” very bad comments, “said his spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov in turn affirmed that Putin’s request that the call be public was intended to prevent the declaration of Biden inflicted irreparable damage to the already deteriorated ties between the two countries.

“Since Biden’s words were quite unpublished, unprecedented formats cannot be excluded,” Peskov said. “President Putin proposed to discuss the situation openly because it would be interesting for the population of both countries,” he added.

Peskov said the Kremlin had not received a response from the White House on the call offer, adding that he would not repeat the proposal.

“The request has already been made,” he said in a conference call with reporters. “The lack of response would mean a refusal to have a conversation “.

Chronicle of a rough exchange

In an interview broadcast Wednesday, Biden answered “yes” when asked if he thought Putin was a “murderer”.

In response, Russia summoned its ambassador to Washington, while on Thursday Putin pointed to America’s history of slavery, the massacre of its indigenous population and the atomic bombing of Japan in World War II, in a kind of response that “it takes something to recognize another.”

At the same time, Putin pointed out that Russia would continue to cooperate with the United States where and when he supports Moscow’s interests, adding that “a lot of honest and decent people in America want to have peace and friendship with Russia.”

Source: agencies