Hunting for Vladimir Putin’s money in Switzerland. The trial in Zurich of the employees of the Swiss branch of Gazprombank for deposits in the name of the Russian cellist Sergei Rodulgin begins on Wednesday 8 March. Sums of money that could actually be linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The bank has meanwhile ceased trading. The public prosecutor of the Canton of Zurich has indicted the CEO and three other managers of Gazprombank Schweiz (Gpbs) and intends to ask each of them for a seven-month suspended sentence. This is what emerges from the indictment reported today by Tamedia’s online newspapers, also seen by Keystone-ATS.

The suspicion is that on two accounts opened in 2014 and managed until 2016 – i.e. when Russia had already annexed Crimea – about 50 million francs were deposited in the name of the Russian cellist and conductor, which actually came from of the Russian establishment. The four defendants deny the charges and the presumption of innocence applies to them. The name of Russian President Vladimir Putin is explicitly mentioned in the indictment: “It is known that Russian President Putin officially has an income of only 100,000 francs and is not rich, but in reality he has a huge fortune which is managed by people close to him”, write the Zurich investigators.

According to various media, Roldugin is a childhood friend and confidant of Putin. He would also be the godfather of his daughter. Given the circumstances, the public prosecution accuses GPBS of not having sufficiently checked the origin of the money deposited by Roldugin. The Russian musician was in fact registered with the bank as a beneficial owner of the accounts of two companies based in Panama and Cyprus respectively, although he told the New York Times in 2014 that he was not a businessman and did not have millions of EUR.

The GPBS announced the end of its activities last October. In 2016 it had come under the scrutiny of the FINMA, the Federal Financial Market Supervisory Authority, in the wake of the revelations of the so-called “Panama Parpers”. According to the journalistic investigation, GPBS would have been involved in illegal business with offshore companies. Roldugin and the GPBS were also mentioned in the documents.

In 2018, the FINMA closed the proceeding against GPBS in relation to the “Panama Papers”, certifying serious deficiencies in the bank’s money laundering documentation. Gazprombank is a financial subsidiary of the majority-state-owned Russian commodity giant Gazprom.