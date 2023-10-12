Putin signed a decree on the mandatory sale of foreign currency earnings for exporters

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the mandatory sale of proceeds in foreign currency that some Russian exporters receive under foreign trade agreements. This decision was made to stabilize the ruble exchange rate.

Repatriation of revenue is introduced for a period of six months and will affect individual companies. First of all, we are talking about companies in the fuel and energy complex, ferrous and non-ferrous metallurgy, chemical and forestry industries, as well as grain farming. The volumes and timing will be set by the government. At the same time, in individual companies are introduced authorized representatives of Rosfinmonitoring, whose tasks include monitoring and ensuring compliance with currency regulation rules.

The ruble exchange rate strengthened on news of Putin’s decree

Following the news of the decree, the ruble exchange rate strengthened noticeably. At the minimum since the start of trading on October 12, the dollar bargained at 96.455 rubles, which is 3.745 rubles lower than the closing price of yesterday’s session. This is the lowest value since September 27, when the dollar was trading at 96.2 rubles. At the same time, the euro fell to 102.6 rubles, having fallen in price by 3.9 rubles by the close of Wednesday. This is the minimum since September 29.

Russian authorities welcomed the Kremlin’s decision. For example, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Andrei Belousov believesthat the measures introduced by the president will reduce the possibility of currency speculation, and obligations to sell foreign currency proceeds will not become burdensome for bona fide market participants.

Some experts believe that after this the ruble will strengthen. In that sure Head of the Center for Political Economic Research Vasily Koltashov. According to him, the situation with the weakening of the ruble is “disgusting” because it is not an economic devaluation. The fall in the exchange rate caused distrust in the ruble. In this regard, Koltashov believes that the president’s decision to sell foreign currency earnings by exporters is absolutely correct.

On supporting the ruble in the near future speaks and Digital Broker analyst Daniil Bolotskikh. “But here it is worth noting that about 90 percent of all foreign exchange earnings were already sold on the market; in September, sales volume amounted to $9.2 billion, adding 27 percent to August. In this case, we can talk about an additional $1 billion in sales, but this will have little effect on the exchange rate; the ruble may strengthen by 2-3 percent,” he said.

In general, such a measure can stop the collapse of the ruble, returning the exchange rate closer to the goal of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economic Development for 2024, that is, to 90 rubles per dollar, the author noted, commenting on reports of the decree Telegram-Truevalue channel Viktor Tunev. How believes Bloomberg Economics economist for Russia and Central and Eastern Europe Alexandra Isakov, the authorities intend to stabilize the exchange rate by approximately 100 rubles per dollar and prevent the ruble from falling further.

Others do not exclude that the positive effect for the Russian currency will be temporary. “It’s not clear what to do for companies whose majority of their export revenue is in rubles. It’s unclear how all this will work. But the market’s first reaction is positive – the dollar fell by almost three rubles,” noted economist at CentroCredit Bank Evgeny Suvorov. He believes that the proposed mechanism is not yet completely clear, and it will not be possible to immediately assess its effect. “The only effective mechanism for stabilizing the ruble, in our opinion, is the appropriate cooling of domestic demand, which is overheated (by budget expenditures), by tightening monetary policy,” he concluded.

The Russian Central Bank supported the idea of ​​returning to the mandatory sale of foreign currency earnings

For its part, the Russian Central Bank believesthat a return to the mandatory sale of foreign currency earnings could contribute to reducing the volatility of the ruble exchange rate and help improve the liquidity situation.

At the same time, the targeted nature of these restrictions will allow maintaining the developed schemes of foreign trade settlements for the majority of participants in foreign trade activities Central Bank

The Bank of Russia named the foreign trade balance and its monetary policy aimed at reducing inflation as key factors in the stability of the foreign exchange market.

Also regulator named several main factors that help stabilize the national currency. Firstly, we are talking about increasing the key rate: now it is 13 percent. Stabilization is also helped by the refusal to purchase foreign currency on the domestic market within the framework of the budget rule: since the beginning of August, the regulator has not purchased yuan for oil and gas windfalls, but only redistributed the currency in favor of the Ministry of Finance within the reserves already at its disposal.