Putin imposes oath of allegiance on all paramilitaries. Lukashenko: “I warned Prigozhin and Utkin”

Wagner’s mercenaries will also have to take an oath of allegiance to the state. This was established by a decree signed today by Vladimir Putin, which imposes the oath on all volunteers who enlist in paramilitary formations. These also include the group that until last Wednesday’s crash was led by the former ally of the Russian president, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Yesterday the Russian president expressed his condolences on the apparent death of the head of Wagner, recalling him as “a man with a difficult fate” who “made serious mistakes in his life”. A clear reference to the sensational attempted revolt last June, stopped through the mediation of the Belarusian president Aleksandr Lukashenko while the mercenaries were preparing to advance towards Moscow.

Today the Kremlin branded any hypothesis that Putin ordered the killing of Prigozhin as an “absolute lie”. The spokesman of the Russian presidency, Dmitri Peskov, has not definitively confirmed the death of Prigozhin. “There are not many facts yet. They must be established in the course of the investigation,” Peskov said.

Belarusian President Lukashenko also spoke on the case today, saying he warned Prigozhin and his deputy Dmitri Utkin against possible attacks. According to Lukashenko, Prigozhin had on two occasions ignored concerns he raised about possible assassination attempts. “I know Putin: he is calculating, very calm, even tardy,” Lukashenko said. “I can’t imagine that Putin did it, that Putin is to blame. It was simply too rough and unprofessional work.”